Thailand Intensifies Military Response as Border Conflict with Cambodia Escalates

Thai forces repel rocket attacks and clear mines as civilian areas sustain damage in ongoing border confrontations.
Thai military forces engaged in sustained combat operations along the Thailand-Cambodia border today, responding to what officials described as intensified attacks by Cambodian forces across multiple strategic positions.
Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri briefed reporters at the Joint Press Centre on Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation this afternoon, detailing significant military activity in the preceding hours.
Heavy Fighting in Eastern Sectors
In the Second Army Area, Thai positions came under sustained bombardment from Cambodian BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, explosive drones and kamikaze drones throughout the morning.
The attacks targeted several frontier posts including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Khon, with particularly heavy assaults focused on the Phu Makhuea and Prasat Ta Muen Thom areas.
"The Cambodian side has made strenuous efforts to reclaim these positions," Rear Admiral Surasant stated. "The Suranari Force continues to implement its defensive plan against Cambodian military attacks and push back those who have violated our sovereignty."
Thai forces responded with direct-fire weapons and artillery whilst working to maintain their defensive positions despite the intensity of the Cambodian assault.
Mine Clearance and Casino Strike
In the First Army Area, Burapha Force units entered their second day clearing Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, where they discovered two operational PMN-2 anti-personnel mines and two improvised explosive devices.
The first device contained three RPG-2 rounds and one 60mm mortar shell, whilst the second comprised an 82mm mortar round and dynamite. All ordnance has been successfully recovered.
Task Force 11 conducted tank gun operations against a casino complex on the Cambodian side of the border near Ta Phraya commercial checkpoint in Sa Kaeo Province.
According to military briefings, the facility had been converted into a weapons depot and firing position for artillery, machine gun emplacements and support weapons targeting Thai forces.
During the operation, Thai forces came under sustained counter-attack from Cambodian BM-21 rockets, artillery and grenade launchers.
Civilian Impact Grows
For the first time in the conflict, civilian property sustained direct damage from the fighting.
A BM-21 rocket struck residential buildings in Ban Sok Kham Pom, Phu Pha Mok subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket Province. Whilst one home was damaged, no casualties were reported.
Separately, Cambodian artillery rounds hit civilian houses in Ban Khok Thahan, Mu 5, Thap Sadet subdistrict, Ta Phraya district. Again, no injuries or fatalities were confirmed.
Diplomatic Offensive
Thailand's Foreign Ministry has mounted a comprehensive diplomatic campaign to counter what it terms "distorted information" on social media.
Foreign Minister gave interviews to major international outlets including BBC, CNN, Reuters, Al Jazeera and CNA to clarify Thailand's position.
The ministry has dispatched formal protest letters to Cambodia, briefing documents to ASEAN member states, and notifications to both the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council.
Thai embassies and consulates worldwide have been instructed to proactively engage host governments and media to emphasise Thailand's commitment to peaceful resolution, international law and factual accuracy.
Multi-Service Response
The Royal Thai Navy continued operations against military targets deemed threats to national security along the maritime border, whilst the Royal Thai Air Force emphasised its adherence to civilian protection protocols, employing precision-guided weapons to minimise collateral damage.
The Royal Thai Police have enhanced security at shopping centres, government buildings, transport hubs and critical infrastructure, urging the public to report suspicious persons or objects to emergency numbers 191 or 1599.
Thailand's Legal Position
Thai authorities stressed their adherence to international humanitarian law and the right to self-defence under the UN Charter, including preemptive strikes against clear and imminent threats.
"The Royal Thai Army confirms it will operate at full capacity under the rules of engagement and the right to self-defence until threats along the border cease," Rear Admiral Surasant stated. "We did not initiate violence but have a duty to respond appropriately and necessarily to violations of our sovereignty."
The government emphasised that protecting civilian safety, evacuation, humanitarian assistance and compensation for those affected remain paramount concerns, with all operations conducted with maximum caution under humanitarian principles.