Thailand Intensifies Military Response as Border Conflict with Cambodia Escalates

Thai forces repel rocket attacks and clear mines as civilian areas sustain damage in ongoing border confrontations.

Thai military forces engaged in sustained combat operations along the Thailand-Cambodia border today, responding to what officials described as intensified attacks by Cambodian forces across multiple strategic positions.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri briefed reporters at the Joint Press Centre on Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation this afternoon, detailing significant military activity in the preceding hours.

Heavy Fighting in Eastern Sectors

In the Second Army Area, Thai positions came under sustained bombardment from Cambodian BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, explosive drones and kamikaze drones throughout the morning.

The attacks targeted several frontier posts including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Khon, with particularly heavy assaults focused on the Phu Makhuea and Prasat Ta Muen Thom areas.

"The Cambodian side has made strenuous efforts to reclaim these positions," Rear Admiral Surasant stated. "The Suranari Force continues to implement its defensive plan against Cambodian military attacks and push back those who have violated our sovereignty."

Thai forces responded with direct-fire weapons and artillery whilst working to maintain their defensive positions despite the intensity of the Cambodian assault.



