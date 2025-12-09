Thai F-16s destroy Cambodian BM-21 rocket depot as deputy defence minister visits wounded troops

The Second Army Area has released footage of Royal Thai Air Force F-16s carrying out a precision air strike on a Cambodian BM-21 rocket depot in Oddar Meanchey province, as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border intensifies.
On December 9, 2025, the Second Army said Thai F-16 fighter jets had conducted an air operation using GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs against a Cambodian military site identified as a storage facility for BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.
The strike, which targeted a location in central Samraong, Oddar Meanchey, triggered a series of powerful secondary explosions, indicating destruction of ammunition and rocket stocks belonging to Cambodian forces.
Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen travelled to Prasat Hospital in Surin province on December 9 to visit soldiers wounded in the border clashes and to thank medical staff working under intense pressure.
He was briefed on the condition of wounded personnel evacuated from frontline areas along the Thai–Cambodian frontier and expressed appreciation for the combined efforts of medical teams.
Care for the injured has been coordinated between Prasat Hospital, its operating theatre, military doctors from 2nd Army Support Command, Suranaree camp hospital and medical staff from several agencies, who began treatment immediately after the wounded were moved out of combat zones.
Wounded personnel at Prasat Hospital include:
Prasat Hospital director Doctor Chuhong said that as the deputy defence minister arrived, additional patients suffering blast pressure injuries from BM-21 rockets were brought in, and emergency protocols were activated immediately to stabilise them.
Lt Gen Adul offered words of encouragement to every wounded soldier and praised their courage and determination.
“Every soldier who serves to defend our country will not be abandoned,” he said. “The government, the Defence Ministry and the armed forces will do everything possible to look after them, both in terms of medical treatment and welfare.”
He added that all the injured soldiers remained in good spirits and reaffirmed their commitment to continue serving in defence of Thailand’s sovereignty once they recover.