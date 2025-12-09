Thai F-16s destroy Cambodian BM-21 rocket depot as deputy defence minister visits wounded troops

The Second Army Area has released footage of Royal Thai Air Force F-16s carrying out a precision air strike on a Cambodian BM-21 rocket depot in Oddar Meanchey province, as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border intensifies.

On December 9, 2025, the Second Army said Thai F-16 fighter jets had conducted an air operation using GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs against a Cambodian military site identified as a storage facility for BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.

The strike, which targeted a location in central Samraong, Oddar Meanchey, triggered a series of powerful secondary explosions, indicating destruction of ammunition and rocket stocks belonging to Cambodian forces.