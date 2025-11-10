59 Provinces face doctor shortages, 12 hit critical red level

17 provinces in ‘orange zones’ and 30 in ‘green’

Another 17 provinces, classified as “orange zones,” face shortages of 30–40%, totalling 244 doctors. These include Chiang Mai, Phrae, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Chon Buri, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Satun, and Songkhla.

Meanwhile, 30 provinces fall into the “green zone,” with shortages below 30%, while the rest are considered stable.

MOPH has revealed that 52 regional and general hospitals (RHs/GHs) across Thailand are currently facing shortages of specialist doctors in six major disciplines, obstetrics-gynaecology, surgery, internal medicine, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and anaesthesiology, with a total shortfall of 185 doctors.

The assessment, based on minimum staffing standards, shows that five hospitals are in critical “red zone” status, lacking more than 40% of required specialists: Bua Yai Hospital, Bang Saphan Hospital, Ban Mi Hospital, Si Sangwan Hospital, and Bueng Kan Hospital, collectively short of 48 doctors.

Another three hospitals, Phimai Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, and 50th Anniversary Mahavajiralongkorn Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani, are classified as “orange zones”, missing 19 doctors or 30–40% of their required staff. The remaining 44 hospitals fall within the “green zone”, with smaller gaps totalling 118 doctors.

Four key measures to boost medical workforce morale

To address the persistent shortage and improve retention, the MOPH has announced a four-pillar strategy focused on recruitment, incentives, benefits, and legal reform.

1. Expanding medical personnel

A total of 661 doctor vacancies have been identified in 208 community hospitals across 59 provinces. The ministry plans to assign medical residents (Active Bed allocation) and graduates from the Collaborative Project to Increase Production of Rural Doctors (CPIRD) to fill the gaps, with priority given to high-need areas. Specialist doctors will also be deployed to regional and general hospitals according to minimum staffing standards.

2. Increasing financial incentives

The government has allocated 98 million baht to enhance compensation for doctors working in shortage zones:

68 million baht to double emergency room (ER) shift pay for 76 community hospitals in “red zones.”

30 million baht to raise on-call allowances for specialist doctors in the six key fields at regional and general hospitals.

3. Expanding professional benefits

Doctors who have served in red or orange zones will gain additional privileges for postgraduate training:

Those completing two years of mandatory rural service will become eligible for scholarships in any field approved by the Medical Council of Thailand.

Those serving three years will gain the right to select their placement freely after training.

For doctors in “green zones,” opportunities will be provided to fix ward placements for the second and third year, while interns who complete three years in high-need areas will receive priority consideration for further study.

4. Legal reform

The fourth pillar focuses on legislative amendments, particularly to the Public Health Ministry Administration Act. According to the ministry, the process is already underway. In October 2025, the Office of the Cabinet Secretariat approved the proposal for amendment. By November 2025, the Legal Division of the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Public Health is expected to resubmit the revised draft to the Cabinet Secretariat for further consideration and procedural steps toward formal enactment.

PUANGCHOMPOO PRASERT