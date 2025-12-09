Thailand ‘not ready’ for third-party mediation with Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow says Thailand is not yet ready to accept any offer from a third country to mediate talks with Cambodia, arguing that negotiations would be pointless while Phnom Penh continues its current behaviour along the border.
Speaking on December 9, 2025, Sihasak was asked how Thailand would respond if a third country approached to act as an intermediary between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.
“Thailand is probably not ready to negotiate, because we were not the side that started this,” he said. “How can talks take place while Cambodia is still using these methods – creating incidents and provoking us? Negotiations in such a situation would not be useful.”
On the role of the United States and Malaysia, which served as witnesses to the signing of the Thai–Cambodian Joint Declaration, Sihasak said both countries would naturally want Thailand and Cambodia to continue to uphold the agreement.
However, he stressed that recent border clashes had effectively rendered the joint statement meaningless in practice.
“When fighting breaks out along the Thai–Cambodian border, the joint declaration has no effect,” he said. “In reality, its contents are beneficial for all parties in achieving peace, but if it is not implemented, it produces no results.”
Sihasak added pointedly that questions about the breakdown in commitments should be directed to the Cambodian side.