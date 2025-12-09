Thailand ‘not ready’ for third-party mediation with Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow says Thailand is not yet ready to accept any offer from a third country to mediate talks with Cambodia, arguing that negotiations would be pointless while Phnom Penh continues its current behaviour along the border.

Speaking on December 9, 2025, Sihasak was asked how Thailand would respond if a third country approached to act as an intermediary between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

“Thailand is probably not ready to negotiate, because we were not the side that started this,” he said. “How can talks take place while Cambodia is still using these methods – creating incidents and provoking us? Negotiations in such a situation would not be useful.”