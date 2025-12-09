Cambodia not ready for talks to end Thai border conflict, says Sihasak

Sihasak said that on Monday, December 8, he briefed ambassadors, diplomats and both Thai and foreign media to make clear that Thailand had not initiated the latest clashes.

He stressed that Thailand had a duty to defend its sovereignty and to do everything possible to end Cambodia’s threats, while also highlighting what he described as a long-standing pattern on Cambodia’s part of denial, distraction and creating narratives that do not match the facts – whether concerning the current incidents, landmines or earlier episodes.

“I believe the international community can now see Cambodia’s methods,” he said, recalling his recent participation in the meeting of states parties to the Ottawa Convention in Geneva on the prohibition of anti-personnel landmines.

Thailand had presented evidence, including the latest incidents in which Thai soldiers were killed or injured, to show that new landmines had been laid, he said. This was not based solely on Thai claims but was also confirmed by ASEAN observers.

“When we showed the video clips, Cambodia seemed uncomfortable, because what Thailand said was backed by evidence,” Sihasak added.