Two more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia, bringing toll to 3

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that two more Thai soldiers were killed today (Turesday) in fierce clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, raising the death toll to three since fighting flared over the weekend.
In an update issued at 11.30am on December 9, 2025, the Army said the latest fatalities were from the Suranaree Task Force under the Second Army Area:
The earlier fatality was recorded on December 8, bringing total deaths from the current round of clashes to three soldiers, according to the Army.
The Joint Information Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation reported that tensions have risen sharply since the early hours of December 9, with multiple engagements around Prasat Ta Kwai and the Preah Vihear sector.
Timeline of key incidents (04.00–10.30am)
04.50am – Cambodian forces fire BM-21 multiple rocket launchers from the south of Prasat Ta Kwai in several salvos.
04.58am – BM-21 rockets land across a wide area along the border.
05.16am – In the Sam Tae area, the opposing side fires mortar rounds.
06.01am – Thai artillery returns fire at targets around O Sambor village on the Cambodian side.
Ongoing clashes (06.49–10.30am)
06.49am – Heavy fighting reported below Prasat Ta Kwai–Pom Poon Lang.
06.50am – Cambodian side fires additional BM-21 rockets from positions behind Prasat Ta Kwai.
07.28am – Thai forces detect a bomb-dropping drone circling the area.
07.32am – The Bo Din area is struck by a suicide drone.
08.46am – Intense clashes in the front of Preah Vihear–Ton Sai–Pratu Lek sector; two Thai soldiers injured.
08.46am – Three more Thai soldiers reported wounded by artillery and mortar fire.
08.52am – Cambodian forces fire from Hill 500 towards Hill 527; Thai side reports no casualties.
09.19am – In the Han Suek area, one Thai soldier (Staff Sergeant Navin) is shot and wounded.
09.21am – Thai troops report they have secured two targets at Prasat Khana, with objectives 3 and 4 still to be taken.
First Army Area operations
In the First Army’s sector, the Army reported progress in clearing and holding key areas:
Khlong Phaeng – Area secured up to the blue line (designated operational boundary).
Nong Chan – Operations are ongoing, with manoeuvres still under way.
Ban Nong Ya Kaeo – Area secured in line with the blue operational line; clearance operations have uncovered PMN-2 anti-personnel mines at multiple locations.
Chanthaburi–Trat front
In Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, units are continuing operations around Ban Chamrak. The Army said both sides are exchanging indirect fire and expects engagements to continue throughout the day as forces adjust and respond.