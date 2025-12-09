Two more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia, bringing toll to 3

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that two more Thai soldiers were killed today (Turesday) in fierce clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, raising the death toll to three since fighting flared over the weekend.

In an update issued at 11.30am on December 9, 2025, the Army said the latest fatalities were from the Suranaree Task Force under the Second Army Area:

Private Wayu Kwansue, 3rd Infantry Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard – fatally wounded by shrapnel from indirect fire at Operational Base 225 in Surin province.

Corporal Chawakorn Detchkhunthot, 11th Cavalry Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment, King’s Guard – killed by a grenade launcher attack in the Phra Viharn area.

The earlier fatality was recorded on December 8, bringing total deaths from the current round of clashes to three soldiers, according to the Army.

Intensifying clashes around Prasat Ta Kwai–Preah Vihear

The Joint Information Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation reported that tensions have risen sharply since the early hours of December 9, with multiple engagements around Prasat Ta Kwai and the Preah Vihear sector.

Timeline of key incidents (04.00–10.30am)

04.50am – Cambodian forces fire BM-21 multiple rocket launchers from the south of Prasat Ta Kwai in several salvos.

04.58am – BM-21 rockets land across a wide area along the border.

05.16am – In the Sam Tae area, the opposing side fires mortar rounds.

06.01am – Thai artillery returns fire at targets around O Sambor village on the Cambodian side.