Trump Pushes Thailand and Cambodia to Honour Peace Pacts Amid Air Strikes

US President calls for an immediate end to cross-border violence after Thailand reportedly launched military air attacks to incapacitate Cambodian forces; UN urges restraint.

The United States is pressing Thailand and Cambodia to uphold their commitments to end hostilities following a severe escalation of violence on their shared border.

A US official revealed that President Donald Trump is focused on achieving an immediate cessation of the violence.

The official, cited by Reuters, stated: “President Trump is committed to ending the ongoing violence and expects the Governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully uphold their obligations to end this conflict.”

Reuters reported the quote, noting that it had sought comment from the US Embassy in Thailand, which declined to provide a statement. This information was compiled from international media reports by Kanokwan Kerdplanant, a reporter for Krungthep Turakij.

