Trump Pushes Thailand and Cambodia to Honour Peace Pacts Amid Air Strikes

US President calls for an immediate end to cross-border violence after Thailand reportedly launched military air attacks to incapacitate Cambodian forces; UN urges restraint.
The United States is pressing Thailand and Cambodia to uphold their commitments to end hostilities following a severe escalation of violence on their shared border.
A US official revealed that President Donald Trump is focused on achieving an immediate cessation of the violence.
The official, cited by Reuters, stated: “President Trump is committed to ending the ongoing violence and expects the Governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully uphold their obligations to end this conflict.”
Reuters reported the quote, noting that it had sought comment from the US Embassy in Thailand, which declined to provide a statement.
Meanwhile, the escalating conflict has drawn attention from the United Nations.
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the Secretary-General has appealed to both Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and avoid any action that would further broaden the crisis.
“The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development in the region,” the spokesperson added.
The foreign press coverage on Monday (8th December) highlighted that Thailand had reportedly launched air attacks against Cambodia. Thai authorities confirmed the action, stating the objective was to destroy Cambodia’s military capacity.
“The goal is for the Army to render Cambodia militarily incapacitated for a long time, for the safety of our children and grandchildren,” stated Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat, the Army Chief of Staff.
The Thai Army justified the air strikes by alleging that Cambodia had used drones to bomb a Thai military base and fired BM-21 rockets into civilian areas. A Thai soldier informed Reuters that the targets of Thailand’s air assault included Chinese-made long-range rockets.