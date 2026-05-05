TMD warns of heavy rain in South, gusty winds nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of variable weather across Thailand from May 7-10, with more rain, gusty winds and heavy downpours expected in several areas, particularly in the South.

In its weather advisory issued at 5pm on Tuesday (May 5), the department said another high-pressure system from China would extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea during the period.

At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into upper Thailand. This is expected to trigger more rainfall, gusty winds and heavy rain after a period of hot weather.