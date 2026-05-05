TMD warns of heavy rain in South, gusty winds nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of variable weather across Thailand from May 7-10, with more rain, gusty winds and heavy downpours expected in several areas, particularly in the South.
In its weather advisory issued at 5pm on Tuesday (May 5), the department said another high-pressure system from China would extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea during the period.
At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into upper Thailand. This is expected to trigger more rainfall, gusty winds and heavy rain after a period of hot weather.
The easterly wind prevailing over the South and the Gulf is also strengthening, increasing the likelihood of heavy rain in southern provinces.
The TMD advised people across the country to take precautions against severe weather conditions. Residents should avoid open areas, large trees and unsecured billboards during storms.
People in areas at risk of heavy and accumulated rainfall should also beware of flash floods and overflowing waterways.
Farmers have been advised to protect crops and livestock from possible storm damage, while people in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.
The advisory, No. 1 (50/2026), was signed by TMD director-general Sugunyanee Yavinchan. The next update is scheduled for 5am on Wednesday (May 6).