Evacuations planned from MV Hondius following hantavirus outbreak

Reuters reported that around 150 people remain stranded on the cruise ship MV Hondius after a Dutch couple and a German national died, while several others fell ill, including one Briton who has already been transferred to a hospital in South Africa.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), which is assisting with the outbreak response, said one symptomatic patient had been confirmed to be infected with hantavirus.

It remains unclear whether others who fell ill or died had also contracted the virus. An internal source said a Dutch woman who died had tested positive for hantavirus.

Hantavirus, which can cause severe and potentially fatal respiratory illness, can spread when particles from the droppings or urine of infected rodents become airborne. However, it does not spread easily from person to person.

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus. Care is therefore focused on supportive treatment, such as the use of ventilators in severe cases.