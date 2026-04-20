Thailand warns farmers over worsening melioidosis threat

Last week, the government warned the public, especially farmers, to be on alert for melioidosis, also known as soil fever, after outbreaks were reported in several areas.

Lalida Periswiwatana, deputy government spokesperson, said the Ministry of Public Health was closely monitoring the melioidosis situation after the outbreak trend remained worrying.

Data from January 1 to April 16, 2026, showed 732 cumulative cases nationwide and 23 deaths.

The Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 7, Khon Kaen, reported 68 cumulative cases and two deaths in Health Region 7, with people aged 50 and above the most affected group.