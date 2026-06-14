BMTA provides free shuttle buses to Grand Palace for public paying respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Free shuttle buses to Sanam Luang

BMTA has arranged six free shuttle bus routes to help people travel to Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace area. The routes are:

M1 : Tha Phra Station – Sanam Luang

: Tha Phra Station – Sanam Luang M2 : Sanam Chai Station – Sanam Luang

: Sanam Chai Station – Sanam Luang M7 : Victory Monument, Phaya Thai side – Sanam Luang

: Victory Monument, Phaya Thai side – Sanam Luang M8 : Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal – Sanam Luang

: Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal – Sanam Luang M9 : Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal, Sai Tai Mai – Sanam Luang

: Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal, Sai Tai Mai – Sanam Luang M16: Thewa Phirom Gate – Sanam Luang

For June 14-16, BMTA adjusted shuttle operating hours. M1, M7, M8 and M9 depart from their origins from 7am to 3pm, while M2 runs from 7am to 3.30pm. M16 runs from 8am to 5.40pm. The final shuttle buses leave Sanam Luang at 6pm, or until all passengers have been cleared.

Regular routes passing Sanam Luang

BMTA said 18 regular bus routes also pass Sanam Luang, operating from 5am to 10pm.

They are Route 3 (2-37), Bangkok Bus Terminal, Chatuchak/Mo Chit 2 – Krung Thon Buri BTS Station; Route 15 (4-2), Talat Phlu BTS Station – Siam; Route 25E (3-7E), Praksa – Tha Chang via expressway; Route 32 (2-5), Pak Kret Pier – Wat Pho; Route 47 (3-41), Khlong Toei Pier – Sanam Chai MRT Station; Route 53 (2-9), Sanam Luang – Thewet; Route 59 (1-8), Rangsit – Sanam Luang; Route 60 (1-38), Siam Park – Sanam Chai MRT Station; Route 70 (2-14), Pracha Niwet 3 – Sanam Luang; Route 80 (4-43), Wat Sri Nuan Dhammawimol – Sanam Luang; Route 91, Setthakit Village – Sanam Luang; Route 91K, Bangkok Thonburi University – Sanam Luang; Route 501 (1-53), Mooban Nakgila Laemthong – Tha Chang; Route A4, Don Mueang International Airport – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route S1, Suvarnabhumi Airport – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route 1-7E, Rangsit – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route 1-80E, Siam Park – Sanam Chai MRT Station via expressway; and Route 2-32E, Pracha Niwet 3 – Sanam Luang via expressway.

More information

Members of the public can contact the BMTA Contact Centre at 1348, the LINE Official account @bmta, the BMTA website, or the Facebook page “ขสมก. พร้อมบวก” for route updates and service information.