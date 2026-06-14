BMTA provides free shuttle buses to Grand Palace for public paying respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is advising members of the public to use BMTA buses and free shuttle services when travelling to the Grand Palace to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.
The Bureau of the Royal Household has opened arrangements for the public to take part in the royal funeral ceremonies and pay respects at the Grand Palace.
The public royal bathing rite before the Princess’s portrait was held at Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace on Saturday, June 13, from 8.30am to noon.
From Sunday, June 14, members of the public may pay respects before the royal portrait at Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion daily from 8.30am to 4pm. A condolence book is also available at the venue.
Following the completion of the 15-day royal merit-making ceremony, the public will be allowed to pay respects to the royal remains at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace from Saturday, June 27, daily from 9am to 9pm.
BMTA has arranged six free shuttle bus routes to help people travel to Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace area. The routes are:
For June 14-16, BMTA adjusted shuttle operating hours. M1, M7, M8 and M9 depart from their origins from 7am to 3pm, while M2 runs from 7am to 3.30pm. M16 runs from 8am to 5.40pm. The final shuttle buses leave Sanam Luang at 6pm, or until all passengers have been cleared.
BMTA said 18 regular bus routes also pass Sanam Luang, operating from 5am to 10pm.
They are Route 3 (2-37), Bangkok Bus Terminal, Chatuchak/Mo Chit 2 – Krung Thon Buri BTS Station; Route 15 (4-2), Talat Phlu BTS Station – Siam; Route 25E (3-7E), Praksa – Tha Chang via expressway; Route 32 (2-5), Pak Kret Pier – Wat Pho; Route 47 (3-41), Khlong Toei Pier – Sanam Chai MRT Station; Route 53 (2-9), Sanam Luang – Thewet; Route 59 (1-8), Rangsit – Sanam Luang; Route 60 (1-38), Siam Park – Sanam Chai MRT Station; Route 70 (2-14), Pracha Niwet 3 – Sanam Luang; Route 80 (4-43), Wat Sri Nuan Dhammawimol – Sanam Luang; Route 91, Setthakit Village – Sanam Luang; Route 91K, Bangkok Thonburi University – Sanam Luang; Route 501 (1-53), Mooban Nakgila Laemthong – Tha Chang; Route A4, Don Mueang International Airport – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route S1, Suvarnabhumi Airport – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route 1-7E, Rangsit – Sanam Luang via expressway; Route 1-80E, Siam Park – Sanam Chai MRT Station via expressway; and Route 2-32E, Pracha Niwet 3 – Sanam Luang via expressway.
Members of the public can contact the BMTA Contact Centre at 1348, the LINE Official account @bmta, the BMTA website, or the Facebook page “ขสมก. พร้อมบวก” for route updates and service information.