US-Iran peace deal signing in doubt as Tehran rejects Sunday timeline

US President Donald Trump and mediator Pakistan said an initial agreement to end the war in the Middle East was expected to be signed on Sunday, but Iran said the signing would not happen so soon, Reuters reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing, followed by technical talks next week. Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be immediately “open to all” once the deal was signed.