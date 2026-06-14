Khamenei funeral to begin on US Independence Day

Funeral delayed by war

The funeral comes more than 100 days after Khamenei’s death. Islamic law generally calls for burial as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours, but exceptions are allowed in wartime.

The timing has drawn attention not only because of the long delay, but also because the opening day falls on July 4, the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day, a date with added political symbolism given Khamenei’s long hostility towards Washington.

Peace deal backdrop

The funeral announcement comes as diplomatic efforts to end the war appear to be nearing a critical stage. Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an initial peace deal could be signed on Sunday, although Iran questioned whether the signing would take place that soon.

The proposed deal is expected to cover the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade, with nuclear talks to follow later, Reuters reported.

Millions expected to attend

Iranian officials are preparing for exceptionally large crowds. Türkiye Today reported that Tehran officials had previously cited preparations for between 15 million and 20 million participants in funeral events in the capital.

Regional turnout is also expected, with visitors from neighbouring countries and wider Shiite communities. Euronews reported that groups from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Kashmir and other countries had expressed readiness to attend, while some Iraqi officials had called for Khamenei’s body to be taken to Najaf and Karbala before burial in Iran.