AOT prepares six airports to handle royal condolence visitors

Phuket International Airport has arranged additional parking space at the X-Terminal building, reinforced staffing at key points inside the passenger terminal and opened a facilitation channel for members of the public travelling in groups.

Advance requests can be made by telephone on 076-351-111 and 076-351-666.

Hat Yai International Airport has coordinated with airlines and relevant agencies to monitor travel conditions closely.

It has also prepared passenger waiting areas, facilities inside the passenger terminal and additional free parking at the football field, as well as increasing staff numbers to look after passengers and provide information.

The six airports are closely monitoring the situation and passenger numbers, and are ready to adjust service plans as appropriate so that members of the public can travel to pay homage before the royal portrait and sign messages of condolence with the highest level of convenience, speed and safety, and in a manner befitting the Princess’s honour.

AOT also advises members of the public planning to pay homage before the royal portrait and sign messages of condolence to plan their journeys, check flight information and traffic conditions before setting off, and allow extra time for travel to the airport and connections with public transport so that their journeys are convenient and smooth.

Passengers can ask for further information about flights and airport services through the AOT Contact Centre on 1722, 24 hours a day.