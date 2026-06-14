Thailand steps up child-labour protection with safe jobs and skills training

Three proactive measures announced

The Labour Ministry is pursuing three key measures to prevent child labour and improve young people’s quality of life.

The first is promoting safe work during school holidays. The ministry is working with more than 56 leading businesses nationwide to offer over 10,000 positions for students, allowing them to earn income and gain work experience under labour-protection laws.

The second measure focuses on vocational skills for young people who do not continue their studies. The aim is to help them move from unskilled work into skilled employment, with support from educational institutions before they enter the labour market.

The third measure is education on labour rights and workplace safety, helping young people understand their rights and avoid exploitation.

Clear rules on child employment

The government stressed that child-labour laws will continue to be strictly enforced.

Under Thai law, children under 15 are strictly prohibited from being employed. Those aged 15 to 17 may work only in legally permitted jobs and must receive proper welfare, regulated working hours and safety protections.

The government is also encouraging workplaces across the country to declare themselves free from child labour and labour trafficking. The move is intended to raise Thai labour standards in line with international expectations and strengthen confidence among global trading partners.

Prevention through opportunity

Phatdarasami said preventing child labour is not only about law enforcement, but also about creating opportunities for children and young people.

“The government believes every child should have the opportunity to learn and develop their full potential,” she said. “Preventing child labour is therefore not only about law enforcement, but also about creating educational opportunities, developing skills and protecting rights in a comprehensive way, so that children and young people can grow up safely and enjoy a good quality of life.”