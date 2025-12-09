Cambodia attacks border areas, more than 120,000 people evacuated

The Second Army Area Operations Centre on Tuesday (December 9) issued an update on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border as of 9am.

Since 4.50am, Cambodian forces have launched continuous attacks on Thai positions, using BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers, bomb-dropping drones and “kamikaze” drones against Thai bases and strongholds along several fronts, from the Chong Bok sector to the Ta Kwai Temple and Prasat Khana Temple areas.

The heaviest assaults have focused on the Phu Makua area and the vicinity of Ta Muen Thom Temple, where Cambodian troops are making concerted efforts to recapture ground.