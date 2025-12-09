Cambodia attacks border areas, more than 120,000 people evacuated

The Second Army Area Operations Centre on Tuesday (December 9) issued an update on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border as of 9am.
Since 4.50am, Cambodian forces have launched continuous attacks on Thai positions, using BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers, bomb-dropping drones and “kamikaze” drones against Thai bases and strongholds along several fronts, from the Chong Bok sector to the Ta Kwai Temple and Prasat Khana Temple areas.
The heaviest assaults have focused on the Phu Makua area and the vicinity of Ta Muen Thom Temple, where Cambodian troops are making concerted efforts to recapture ground.
Some BM-21 rockets have landed in civilian communities.
The Thai side has responded with both direct-fire and indirect-fire weapons in line with operational plans, maintaining control of key terrain and inflicting significant damage on the opposing side’s capabilities.
An ASEAN observer team (AOT-TH) visited the hospital at Sapphasitprasong Camp to meet wounded personnel and hear accounts of the fighting first-hand.
The team spoke with a soldier injured in an ambush at the Phu Pha Lek base in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.
Evacuations of civilians are continuing.
In four border provinces, 492 temporary shelters have been opened, currently housing 125,838 people, broken down as follows:
A total of 75 evacuation points have been set up specifically for vulnerable groups, accommodating 3,123 people, comprising:
To support affected farmers, the Army Veterinary Department has supplied 24,000 kilograms of dried hay as animal feed.
The Second Army Area appealed to the public to refrain from sharing photos, video clips or information showing troop movements and military operations, in order to safeguard frontline personnel and preserve operational effectiveness.
It urged people to follow updates only via official government channels and the Second Army Area’s own pages, and reaffirmed that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure security and to defend Thailand’s sovereignty to the fullest extent.