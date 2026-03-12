Q4 2025 second-hand housing supply surges 30%, exceeding 220,000 units

Detached houses still dominate the market, while condominiums post the strongest growth

When broken down by housing type, detached houses remained the main product in the second-hand market, with 90,502 units listed for sale, accounting for 40% of the market, and a total value of THB532,566 million.

They were followed by condominium units at 70,611 units, or 31.2%, and townhouses at 57,257 units, or 25.3%.

Although detached houses held the largest share, condominiums were the fastest-growing segment, with listed units rising 79.1% and value increasing by as much as 141.7% year-on-year, reflecting clear selling pressure in the condo market.

Homes priced above THB10 million surge the most, but the core market remains at the lower end.

Another notable signal was the expansion of higher-priced properties.

Homes priced above THB10 million saw the number of listings rise 63.2% and value increase 70.4%.

However, the overall market structure remained concentrated in the lower price brackets, with second-hand homes priced at no more than THB1 million recording the highest number at 55,536 units, or 24.5% of the market, while the average price of second-hand homes nationwide stood at around THB5.3 million per unit.