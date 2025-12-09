Thai soldier killed, one injured in fresh clash on Thai-Cambodian border

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 09, 2025

Second Army Area reports one Thai soldier killed and another injured after fresh fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border on December 9.

The 2nd Army Area on December 9 reported fresh fighting at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin Province along the Thai-Cambodian border, confirming that one Thai soldier had been killed and another injured.

  1. Private Wayu Khwansua, a light machine-gunner with the 27th Infantry Battalion, sustained shrapnel wounds to his right arm and right leg. He was treated at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province but later died.
  2. Sergeant Natthawut Sangkamanee, an assault gunner with the 27th Infantry Battalion, suffered blast trauma and chest tightness. He is receiving treatment at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

Thai soldier killed, one injured in fresh clash on Thai-Cambodian border

Cambodia accused of using ancient sanctuary as border gun base

A report from the Second Army Area said Cambodian forces are continuing to fire heavy weapons, including BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and artillery, into Thai territory.

The report alleged that Cambodian troops have been using the Prasat Ta Kwai as a military base and command post, showing no regard for its status as an ancient monument. 

This, it said, constitutes a violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, which Cambodia has repeatedly ignored.

At about 10.30am, Thai troops fired on a Cambodian military position located in the Prasat Ta Kwai area after coming under heavy attack from weapons deployed on the sanctuary.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy