Thai soldier killed, one injured in fresh clash on Thai-Cambodian border

Cambodia accused of using ancient sanctuary as border gun base

A report from the Second Army Area said Cambodian forces are continuing to fire heavy weapons, including BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and artillery, into Thai territory.

The report alleged that Cambodian troops have been using the Prasat Ta Kwai as a military base and command post, showing no regard for its status as an ancient monument.

This, it said, constitutes a violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, which Cambodia has repeatedly ignored.

At about 10.30am, Thai troops fired on a Cambodian military position located in the Prasat Ta Kwai area after coming under heavy attack from weapons deployed on the sanctuary.