Thai Commerce Chief Defiant: Border War Will Not Undermine US Tariff Talks

Minister Suphajee Suthumpun insists trade negotiations are proceeding "as normal" and the US cannot use the conflict as leverage since Thailand was not the aggressor.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, has expressed confidence that the United States will not exploit the escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia to exert pressure on ongoing trade tariff negotiations.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Minister Suthumpun dismissed speculation that the talks, which have been complicated by the new round of fighting, would definitely fail to conclude this year.

"I haven't said whether it will be on time or not," the minister noted.

Crucially, Suphajee asserted that the US Trade Representative (USTR) has given no indication that the situation has changed, and trade preparatory work continues.

