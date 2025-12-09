Thai Commerce Chief Defiant: Border War Will Not Undermine US Tariff Talks

Minister Suphajee Suthumpun insists trade negotiations are proceeding "as normal" and the US cannot use the conflict as leverage since Thailand was not the aggressor.
Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, has expressed confidence that the United States will not exploit the escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia to exert pressure on ongoing trade tariff negotiations.
Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Minister Suthumpun dismissed speculation that the talks, which have been complicated by the new round of fighting, would definitely fail to conclude this year.
"I haven't said whether it will be on time or not," the minister noted.
Crucially, Suphajee asserted that the US Trade Representative (USTR) has given no indication that the situation has changed, and trade preparatory work continues.
The Minister stated that the country’s diplomatic position is strong, arguing that Thailand was not at fault or the initiator of the violence, referencing both the latest conflict and a previous incident involving Thai soldiers stepping on a landmine.
"I don't think that will be the case [that the US uses the issue to pressure Thailand]," Suphajee said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statements, including one issued to the United Nations (UN), had been effective.
"This is very clear. I don't think people should misunderstand Thailand as the instigator, and the issue should not be used to pressure Thailand," she said.
Despite the uncertainty, the Commerce Ministry's stance remains resolute. The Minister stressed that the immediate priority is protecting national sovereignty, citizen safety, and military morale, rather than focusing solely on trade.
"If we are not at fault, we should stand firm on our principles as before," she concluded, reiterating that as of today, there has been no change in the negotiation stance.