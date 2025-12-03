Sihasak highlights challenges for Thai diplomacy, urges new allies and markets

During the "Go Thailand 2026: Beyond Survival" event hosted by Thansettakij on Tuesday (December 2), Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, emphasised the importance of revitalising Thailand’s foreign diplomacy.

Sihasak delivered a powerful message about the nation’s diplomatic approach, highlighting several key areas where Thailand must evolve to remain relevant and proactive in an increasingly complex world.

Sihasak began by addressing Thailand’s diminishing presence on the global radar, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. He pointed out that when discussing the region, countries like China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam dominate the conversation, with Thailand often absent from the discussion.

This, he noted, was largely due to political, economic, and diplomatic challenges that have hindered the country’s foreign policy ambitions.

The world, Sihasak noted, is changing rapidly, and he questioned whether the country could keep up with these shifts and adapt its foreign policy accordingly.

“Modern diplomacy must walk and talk, not just talk and talk. It must ensure that diplomacy and foreign policy genuinely benefit the people,” he said.