Cambodia signals readiness for swift talks to halt Thai border clashes

Suos Yara, one of Hun Manet’s top advisers, told Reuters in a video interview from Phnom Penh that Cambodia was open to immediate bilateral discussions to stop the escalating border conflict.

“If both sides agreed to sit at the table one hour from now and start communicating, that would be an excellent outcome,” he said, speaking in English.

He stressed, however, that Phnom Penh would not be the one to trigger the process. “We need mutually agreed goodwill from both sides,” he said, adding that Cambodia would not unilaterally call for talks.

The comments came as both countries accused each other of breaching a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump and renewed exchanges of fire along much of their 817-kilometre (508-mile) land border.

Artillery and other heavy weapons were used for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after a truce agreed in July collapsed.