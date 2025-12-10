Fire rips through seven-storey building in Jakarta, killing 22 people

The fire has been extinguished, and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building continue, said the head of Central Jakarta Police, Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro, as reported by Reuters
The fire erupted on the first floor at around midday, Condro said, and then spread to the upper floors. Some of the employees were having lunch in the building at the time, while others had left the office, he said.
Separately, the head of the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Isnawa Adji, said authorities were still determining the cause of the blaze and assessing the extent of the damage. “The cause of the fire is still being investigated,” he was quoted by Tempo as saying.
At least 28 fire trucks and 101 personnel were deployed to extinguish the fire.
The victims were taken to Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta for identification and treatment.
The building houses Terra Drone Indonesia, a company providing aerial survey drone services for clients in sectors ranging from mining to agriculture.
