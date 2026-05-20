PTT Charts Course as Global LNG Player With 15m-Tonne Vision

Thailand's flagship state energy company is pushing far beyond its domestic mandate, setting an ambitious target to become a top-tier global LNG trader — even as geopolitical shocks and government price controls weigh on its bottom line.

PTT, Thailand's state-owned energy conglomerate, announced on Wednesday a bold strategic pivot to establish itself as a world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader, with a target of handling 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 and 15 MTPA by 2035 — a move that would transform the company from a domestic energy supplier into a significant force in global gas markets.

Dr Kongkrapan Intarajang, PTT's Chief Executive Officer, laid out the vision at a press conference on Wednesday, framing the LNG ambition as central to the group's long-term competitiveness and energy security strategy.

"The world's 'pocket money' for development is diminishing," Dr Kongkrapan said. "When energy prices rise from $60 to over $100 per barrel, capital that should be earmarked for national development and economic stimulation is instead consumed by basic energy costs."

A pivot from importer to trader

PTT's LNG strategy marks a fundamental shift in how the company operates in global energy markets. Rather than acting primarily as a buyer to meet Thailand's domestic gas demand, the group intends to build a diversified portfolio of Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) spanning long-term, short-term, and spot markets while also pursuing direct equity stakes in global LNG supply projects.

