PTT Q1 profit rises 10.4% as refining margins, petrochemicals recover

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that its net profit in Q1 2026 was THB25.738 billion, up THB2.423 billion, or 10.4%, from THB23.315 billion in Q1 2025.

However, in Q1 2026, PTT recognised Non-recurring Items, PTT’s portion after tax, as a loss of about THB2.9 billion, mainly from an impairment loss on assets at GC Polyols Company Limited (GCP) under PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC).

In Q1 2025, it recognised a loss of about THB200 million, mainly from a share of net impairment losses together with a reversal of impairment on investment in UBE Chemicals (Asia) Public Company Limited (UCHA) of IRPC Public Company Limited (IRPC).

In Q1 2026, PTT and its subsidiaries recorded EBITDA, including adjustments for the impact of hedging, of THB115.879 billion, up THB38.258 billion, or 49.3%, from THB77.621 billion in Q4 2025.