Thailand Sets Out 15-Year Plan for Greener Production and Consumption

Four Sustainability Accelerators

To help Thailand move firmly into the second and third phases of the roadmap, ONEP has identified four urgent priorities as the main drivers of change. These are a sustainable food system, a circular economy, ESG for MSMEs and sustainable tourism.

The sustainable food system pillar aims to build a safe food chain from farm to table. The circular economy agenda focuses on maximising waste efficiency through better resource use.

ESG for MSMEs is intended to unlock the potential of small businesses, seen as the backbone of the economy, so they can meet international sustainability standards.

Sustainable tourism, meanwhile, is being advanced through cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to raise tourism standards without damaging ecosystems.

Among the standout quick-win projects is Stop Food Waste, which brings together 15 partners and major shopping centre operators including Siam Piwat, Central, The Mall and Seacon to reduce food waste in malls.

Another flagship initiative is the ECOLIFE application, designed to make environmentally responsible behaviour more engaging by encouraging young people and the wider public to adopt greener lifestyles through campaigns such as “Sustainable Eating”.

ONEP is also promoting an MSME Sustainability Report platform tailored specifically for smaller firms, giving Thai MSMEs a better chance of competing in global markets where sustainability standards are becoming increasingly important.

Three Pillars for the Next Phase

ONEP said the next stage will focus on three main strategies: data integration to ensure that results can be measured properly, expanding cooperation at local level, and mainstreaming sustainability into broader economic development policy.

The office reaffirmed its role as a coordinating hub to support cooperation across government, business and the public. Sustainability, it said, should not be seen as the burden of any one sector, but as a shared opportunity to build a more secure future for Thailand.

“These goals cannot be achieved by any single agency alone. They require everyone to move together in the same direction,” said Kanda Chookaew, deputy secretary-general of ONEP.

Four Lessons from Leaders in Climate Resilience and Urban Health

Four global case studies show that climate resilience investment can deliver strong returns at relatively low cost.

In London, low- and ultra-low-emission zones cut highly polluting vehicles and reduced emergency admissions, while generating more than US$49 million a year in health and productivity benefits.

Philadelphia’s Green City, Clean Waters programme manages 3 billion gallons of stormwater annually, cools streets, cuts pollution and has helped raise nearby property values.

Ahmedabad’s low-cost Heat Action Plan reduced heat-related deaths by about 25% through measures such as reflective roofs, drinking water points, shaded rest areas and SMS alerts.

Meanwhile, Medellín’s Green Corridors lowered temperatures, cut air pollution and reduced respiratory infections with a modest investment of just US$16.3 million.

Source: www.thailand.go.th