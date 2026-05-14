Oil prices rise across Thailand on May 14 after 0.70-baht hike

Fuel prices across Thailand increased on Wednesday (May 14) after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a 0.70-baht-per-litre rise for most fuel products.

The new prices took effect from 5am on May 14, 2026, covering petrol, gasohol and diesel products nationwide.

The announced prices are Bangkok retail prices and do not yet include local maintenance taxes.

OR fuel prices

Diesel B20: 34.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Diesel: 41.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Gasohol E85: 32.99 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Gasohol E20: 37.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Gasohol 91: 43.68 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Gasohol 95: 44.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Petrol: 53.64 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht

Super Power Diesel: 61.25 baht per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 51.54 baht per litre

Bangchak fuel prices