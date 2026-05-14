Oil prices rise across Thailand on May 14 after 0.70-baht hike

Fuel prices across Thailand increased on Wednesday (May 14) after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a 0.70-baht-per-litre rise for most fuel products.
The new prices took effect from 5am on May 14, 2026, covering petrol, gasohol and diesel products nationwide.
The announced prices are Bangkok retail prices and do not yet include local maintenance taxes.
OR fuel prices
- Diesel B20: 34.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Diesel: 41.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol E85: 32.99 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol E20: 37.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol 91: 43.68 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol 95: 44.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Petrol: 53.64 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Super Power Diesel: 61.25 baht per litre
- Super Power Gasohol 95: 51.54 baht per litre
Bangchak fuel prices
- Diesel B20: 34.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Diesel: 41.45 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Hi Premium Diesel S: 61.25 baht per litre
- Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 55.09 baht per litre
- Gasohol E85 S EVO: 32.99 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol E20 S EVO: 37.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol 91 S EVO: 43.68 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht
- Gasohol 95 S EVO: 44.05 baht per litre, up 0.70 baht