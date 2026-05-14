Gunfire reported inside Philippine Senate amid hunt for ICC-wanted senator

Tensions inside the building escalated on Wednesday evening after local radio reported that armed personnel had entered the area. The incident came shortly after the Philippine Supreme Court declined to grant dela Rosa’s emergency protection request, which sought a temporary order to block his arrest. The court ordered the respondents to explain the petition within 72 hours.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla later arrived at the Senate and said there was no plan to arrest dela Rosa.

“No one was shot, no one was injured and no one was killed,” Remulla told reporters. “We still cannot confirm who was behind the incident. I came here to make sure everyone was safe.”

Melvin Matibag, director of the Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation, said the agency was not involved in the reported gunfire and denied that there had been any renewed attempt to enforce the ICC warrant against dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa has denied all allegations against him but has reportedly been in hiding for six months. Reports said he had earlier tried to evade NBI officers during a fast-moving chase, with CCTV footage showing him running through corridors and up and down fire-escape stairs inside the Senate building on Monday. He has claimed the right to seek refuge inside a government facility.

Dela Rosa emerged from hiding on Monday to take part in a key Senate vote that helped Cayetano, an ally of the Duterte family, become Senate president. The move may also help block another attempt to push forward an impeachment vote against the vice president after the House of Representatives had already passed the motion.