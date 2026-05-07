Philippines brokers three-way talks to ease Thai-Cambodian tensions

The Philippines has arranged three-way talks with Thailand and Cambodia in an effort to help restore relations and strengthen regional stability, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on May 7.

Sihasak, who is also deputy prime minister, made the remarks while attending the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting during the 48th Asean Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.





He said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in his capacity as Asean chair, wanted to facilitate direct discussions between Thailand and Cambodia. Manila therefore coordinated a sincere and serious dialogue aimed at helping both sides move beyond their differences.

Sihasak said Thailand had always wanted to avoid conflict with neighbouring countries and wished to maintain good relations while looking ahead to shared interests.

However, he said any stable way forward must begin with the rebuilding of trust, as trust would allow relations to develop step by step.

He said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Cambodian prime minister were expected to discuss ways to look ahead and overcome tensions.

Sihasak said he hoped the talks would take place in a positive atmosphere, adding that Thailand accepted the invitation because the meeting had been initiated by the Philippines as Asean chair.