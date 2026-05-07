Thailand lines up six new airports worth ฿26bn

Thailand’s Department of Airports has updated its plan to build six new airports worth a combined ฿26 billion, with Bueng Kan Airport expected to be the first project submitted to Cabinet after its environmental impact assessment was approved.

Danai Ruangsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports, said on May 7 that the department’s new airport development plan covers six locations.

Bueng Kan Airport, valued at ฿8.1 billion, has already received approval for its environmental impact assessment, or EIA, from the National Environment Board. The project is expected to be submitted to Cabinet for consideration within 2026.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the airport expected to open in 2032. It would become the 29th airport under the Department of Airports.