CAAT-AOT-DOA: Rising costs prompt potential increase in aviation fees; passengers to bear the burden

Three government agencies in Thailand, namely CAAT (Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand), AOT (Airports of Thailand), and the DOA (Department of Airports), are preparing to propose increases in aviation fees. This includes a proposed increase in the fee for entering or exiting Thailand from 15 baht to 25 baht per passenger per trip.

Meanwhile, AOT is seeking to raise the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international passengers by over 200 baht, as well as studying the implementation of a Transit Travel Fee and an increase in landing and parking fees. The DOA is requesting an additional 25 baht for the PSC at Trang Airport.



CAAT to Meet Airline Association Before Final Proposal

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), revealed that CAAT is currently collecting proposals from the relevant authorities on raising various aviation fees, aiming to adjust them in line with the current situation after not increasing them for more than 10 years. CAAT plans to meet with the Airline Association of Thailand, representing Thai airlines, to discuss the matter with all relevant agencies before finalizing the proposal and submitting it to the Civil Aviation Board (CAB) for approval.

As the decision to raise fees will affect multiple parties, CAAT is keen to balance the needs of the agencies proposing the fee increases and the potential impact on the public. The goal is to ensure airlines remain operational while keeping airfares fair and reasonable.