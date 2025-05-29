DOA launches initiative to boost flights to secondary cities

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed progress to support tourism and enhance the appeal of travel destinations, in line with the government’s policy to promote tourism in secondary cities, on Thursday.

Under the DOA’s initiative, Thai Lion Air is the first airline granted the right to open new interregional routes, including U-Tapao–Udon Thani, which will commence operations on June 11. Another route, Don Mueang–Nakhon Phanom, is set to begin service on June 19.

“The New Route–New Airline scheme will provide strong incentives to attract airlines to open flights to regional airports under the DOA’s jurisdiction. This will create more opportunities and travel options, while fostering market competition among airlines in terms of fares and service quality,” said Manaporn.

“Furthermore, it will reduce monopolies on routes served by only one provider. Crucially, the presence of a new airline service signals that the province is ready to welcome more tourists and investors in the tourism sector.”