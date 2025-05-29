DOA launches initiative to boost flights to secondary cities

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed progress to support tourism and enhance the appeal of travel destinations, in line with the government’s policy to promote tourism in secondary cities, on Thursday.
Under the DOA’s initiative, Thai Lion Air is the first airline granted the right to open new interregional routes, including U-Tapao–Udon Thani, which will commence operations on June 11. Another route, Don Mueang–Nakhon Phanom, is set to begin service on June 19.
“The New Route–New Airline scheme will provide strong incentives to attract airlines to open flights to regional airports under the DOA’s jurisdiction. This will create more opportunities and travel options, while fostering market competition among airlines in terms of fares and service quality,” said Manaporn.
“Furthermore, it will reduce monopolies on routes served by only one provider. Crucially, the presence of a new airline service signals that the province is ready to welcome more tourists and investors in the tourism sector.”
Danai Ruengson, director-general of DOA, said that the department has issued a decree to reduce aircraft landing and parking fees by 50% for one year on new routes. These new routes are defined as routes that have never operated from the origin or destination airport before, or routes that have been suspended for at least one year.
In addition, a 50% reduction in landing and parking fees will be offered for three months to new airlines that have never previously operated at that airport, or airlines that have ceased operations there for at least one year.
Airlines wishing to apply for these benefits must submit a formal written request to the DOA for consideration and approval, he said.
Danai further explained that Thai Lion Mentari, the operator of Thai Lion Air, plans to launch four weekly return flights on the U-Tapao–Udon Thani route. This route qualifies as a new route and therefore receives a 50% discount on landing and parking fees for one year.
Meanwhile, the Don Mueang–Nakhon Phanom route, operated with seven weekly return flights, qualifies under the new airline criteria and is eligible for a 50% discount on landing and parking fees for three months, as stipulated by the announced regulations.