Entertainment complexes should be in secondary cities: THA

Speaking at a roundtable session hosted by Krungthep Turakij, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun emphasised that referendums should be held in provinces where such complexes would be located, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya in Chonburi.

However, he noted that Phuket locals opposed the project due to concerns about overtourism, traffic congestion and limited space for expansion.

“Tourist attractions like Universal Studios theme parks are located outside major cities, and there are no casinos there,” he said.