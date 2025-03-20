Entertainment complexes should be in secondary cities: THA

Speaking at a roundtable session hosted by Krungthep Turakij, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun emphasised that referendums should be held in provinces where such complexes would be located, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya in Chonburi.
However, he noted that Phuket locals opposed the project due to concerns about overtourism, traffic congestion and limited space for expansion.
“Tourist attractions like Universal Studios theme parks are located outside major cities, and there are no casinos there,” he said.
Thienprasit proposed that entertainment complexes be developed in secondary cities, arguing that these areas need investments and an influx of tourists. He pointed out that popular destinations like Phuket and Pattaya are already facing resource shortages, such as water scarcity during summer.
He also expressed concerns about potential negative impacts, including illegal hotels, money laundering and unrestricted casino access. To mitigate these risks, he urged Thailand to implement strict and transparent regulations to ensure public confidence.
Additionally, he suggested that casino visitors should consent to disclosing their information to promote transparency. Politicians, business operators and younger generations should consider how using casino services might affect their public image, he added.
Thienprasit concluded that the entertainment complex project would benefit tourism and the economy by encouraging visitors to explore secondary cities, ultimately boosting tourism revenue.