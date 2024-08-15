Secondary province hotels need staff, not tax benefits

The majority of hotel entrepreneurs believed that the government’s policy to offer tax benefits to hotel operators in secondary tourist provinces in a bid to promote the tourism industry there would only marginally increase their income.

Their opinions were reflected in July’s hospitality operators’ confidence index, following a survey conducted by the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Bank of Thailand.

50% of 102 respondents said the policy would increase hotel income this year by only 5%, while most of the rest said the income increment would not exceed 10%, THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said on Wednesday.

He said the policy would not help operators address their biggest problem – lack of skilled workers, which is faced by about 40% of respondents.

He added that around 70% of respondents said most of their income came from tourist customers, while less than 20% came from business customers in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) group, which is the segment that the government aims to promote in secondary provinces.