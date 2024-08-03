TAT eyes 370 billion baht tourism revenue from 55 secondary provinces

Ongoing campaign aims to lure domestic travellers to secondary destinations

After launching the “365 Days of Wonders: Amazing Places to Visit” campaign this year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expected a 40% increased revenue year on year, or 370 billion baht from domestic tourists visiting secondary tourist provinces nationwide.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Friday that the agency estimated that Thai tourists will make some 118 million trips to these second-tier tourist destinations in this year, a jump by 18% from the previous year.

In the first five months of 2024, Thai tourists made more than 50 million domestic trips, a jump by 14.51% year on year, generating an estimated tourism revenue of 144.34 billion, increasing 17.98% year on year, she said.

In the second half of the year, the TAT will continue to promote attractions in secondary provinces across all regions of Thailand, Thapanee said, adding that the campaigns will be led by influencers and celebrity presenters, including Achiraya “Ally” Nitibhon and the PROXIE boy group.

“We will also increase railroad and marine trips to add variety, as well as offer more discounts at participating hotels, airlines, and car-rental businesses to attract travellers,” she said.
On top of these discounts, travellers to secondary provinces will also be entitled to tax deductions under the government’s campaign to promote tourism during the green season, which will last until November.

Thapanee said the TAT has been cooperating with partners to organise events and festivals in secondary provinces from now until the end of year, which is expected to help steer the crowds from major tourist destinations and distribute revenues to all provinces thoroughly. Examples of these events are:

Northern region:

  • Amazing Muay Thai Experience, Uttaradit province, August 16-18
  • Amazing Northern Retreat Month, Uttaradit, August 1-31
  • Horse-drawn Carriage Carnival, Lampang, August 9-12
  • Amazing Nan Marathon 2024, Nan, August 25
  • Chiang Rai Fashion to the World, Chiang Rai, August 30 – September 1
  • Vijitr Festival, Phitsanulok, September 7-15

Northeastern region:

  • B-Quik Thailand Super Series 2024, Buri Ram, August 23-25
  • Coffee Fest @Loei, Loei, August 10-11
  • Sab Lai Run, Maha Sarakham, August 3
  • Lighting of Isaan, Maha Sarakham and Kalasin, September 1-8    


Central region:

  • Ramayana Running Series, Ratchaburi (August 24-25), Lopburi (September 7-8), Samut Songkhram (September 21-22)
  • Mother’s Day Festival, Pathum Thani, August 18
  • Amphawa Food Experience 2 “Night at the Museum”, Samut Songkhram, September 23-25
  • Amazing Muay Thai Experience, Lopburi, September 13-15

Eastern region:

  • Happy Weekday Trips, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, until September 15
  • Amazing Outdoor Fest 2024, Nakhon Nayok, August 10-11
  • Sakaeo Craft Coffee & Friend, Sa Kaeo, August 11-12
  • Night at the Museum Ep 2, Prachin Buri, September 6-8


Southern region:

  • Satun Halal Street 2024, Satun, August 2-4
  • Yala Marathon, Yala, August 4
  • Ranong the Hot Spring City, Ranong, August 10-11
  • Bala Trail Running, Narathiwat, August 17-18
  • Southern Bliss Fest, Chumphon (August 23-25) and Nakhon Si Thammarat (August 30 - September 1)
  • Pattani Decode 2024, Pattani, August 24 – September 1
