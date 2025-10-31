AOT seeks Cabinet approval for 220-billion-baht investment to expand Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to seek Cabinet approval for adjustments to three major investment projects at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport, with a combined value of 220 billion baht, aimed at supporting future growth in passenger traffic.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, Managing Director of AOT, revealed that for Suvarnabhumi Airport, two projects will be submitted for Cabinet consideration:

1. East Expansion of the Main Passenger Terminal — AOT plans to expand Suvarnabhumi’s main terminal to accommodate 80 million passengers per year, up from the current capacity of 60 million. This project, originally approved by the Cabinet in 2016, will see the investment area expanded from 60,000 square metres to 80,000 square metres, raising the project cost to 12 billion baht, compared with the original budget of 7 billion baht.

Additionally, AOT will invest around 4 billion baht in a new inbound baggage conveyor system, linking the Satellite 1 Terminal with the main passenger terminal to speed up luggage handling. Construction is expected to begin in early next year.