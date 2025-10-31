AOT seeks Cabinet approval for 220-billion-baht investment to expand Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to seek Cabinet approval for adjustments to three major investment projects at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport, with a combined value of 220 billion baht, aimed at supporting future growth in passenger traffic.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, Managing Director of AOT, revealed that for Suvarnabhumi Airport, two projects will be submitted for Cabinet consideration:
1. East Expansion of the Main Passenger Terminal — AOT plans to expand Suvarnabhumi’s main terminal to accommodate 80 million passengers per year, up from the current capacity of 60 million. This project, originally approved by the Cabinet in 2016, will see the investment area expanded from 60,000 square metres to 80,000 square metres, raising the project cost to 12 billion baht, compared with the original budget of 7 billion baht.
Additionally, AOT will invest around 4 billion baht in a new inbound baggage conveyor system, linking the Satellite 1 Terminal with the main passenger terminal to speed up luggage handling. Construction is expected to begin in early next year.
2. Suvarnabhumi Airport Master Plan and South Development Project — AOT is currently studying this long-term development plan, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport in November before seeking Cabinet approval.
The southern terminal expansion will follow a “smart investment” approach, divided into phases based on passenger growth trends, ensuring efficiency and cost control. Construction will be carried out gradually, with completion expected around 2033.
For Don Mueang Airport, AOT is finalising the design phase of Phase 3 of the expansion project, which was originally approved by the Cabinet in 2020. However, due to time and market changes, AOT will request revisions to reflect updated project requirements.
AOT also plans to renovate Terminal 1, expanding its capacity for domestic passengers, in conjunction with Terminal 2. Together, the two terminals will be able to handle up to 27 million domestic passengers per year, with a combined usable area of 240,000 square metres.
Despite the planned updates, Don Mueang Airport’s total capacity will remain at 40 million passengers annually, and the overall project investment budget will stay at 36 billion baht.
Paweena stated that AOT is working to rebalance its revenue structure in line with global standards by increasing the proportion of income derived from aeronautical activities rather than relying heavily on non-aeronautical businesses such as retail and concessions.
AOT has completed a study on revising the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for departing passengers and has already submitted the findings to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for review. The proposal will soon be presented to the CAAT Board for approval.
Paweena explained that the adjustment aims to ensure long-term financial sustainability for the aviation sector, ensuring adequate revenue for future infrastructure investment.
“Currently, AOT’s revenue from aeronautical and non-aeronautical sources is split evenly at 50:50. Without income from non-aeronautical activities, AOT would operate at a loss. This is not in line with global airport operators, where over 60% of total revenue typically comes from aviation-related activities and only around 30% from non-aviation sources,” she said.
The PSC increase will be calculated based on standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
At present, Suvarnabhumi Airport collects a PSC of 730 baht per departing passenger, significantly lower than major international airports such as Hong Kong International Airport and Tokyo Narita Airport, where airport revenue includes charges for arrivals, departures, and transfer passengers.