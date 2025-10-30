AOT Board approves negotiations with King Power to revise duty-free contracts

Paweena Jariyathitipong, Managing Director of Airports of Thailand (AOT), revealed that during a board meeting on Wednesday, the AOT board approved the decision to proceed with negotiations with King Power Duty Free Co Ltd (KPD) regarding the structure of three duty-free contracts. These contracts include:

Duty-free shops at Suvarnabhumi Airport Duty-free shops at Don Mueang Airport Duty-free shops at three regional airports: Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai

The board believes this approach will be more beneficial for AOT than cancelling the contracts outright.

The negotiation strategy, devised by consultants, is designed to be fair and bring maximum benefit to AOT compared to the negative consequences of contract termination. Cancelling the contracts would lead to significant drawbacks, including the loss of duty-free services, lack of vendors and services, and the potential for a quieter airport. If the contracts were terminated, the process of selecting new operators would take considerable time—from drafting terms of reference, bidding, and announcing results—resulting in a prolonged loss of revenue for AOT.