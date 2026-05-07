Samut Sakhon governor orders temporary shutdown of canned fish factory over standards breach

Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, on Thursday gave an update on the canned fish product controversy after inspecting Srirungngam Foods Co Ltd in Kalong subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Sakhon, together with relevant agencies, including provincial authorities, on May 6.

She said she had now received a report from Amnart Charoensri, governor of Samut Sakhon, stating that an inspection by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Industry Office had found the factory’s wastewater treatment system did not meet the required standard.

As a result, the company has been ordered to temporarily suspend operations so that it can improve its production site to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

In addition, the operator was found to have used a different type of fish in place of the mackerel stated on the label, an offence that may be treated as the production of counterfeit food under the Food Act 1979. The offence carries penalties ranging from six months to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 to 100,000 baht.