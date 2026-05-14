Thai army reports two Cambodian border provocations near Chong Chom

The Royal Thai Army said on Wednesday that Cambodian troops were involved in two provocative incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border near O Smach, close to Chong Chom in Surin’s Kap Choeng district, prompting Thai security forces to step up monitoring in the area.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said the army had received a report from the Second Army Region’s Suranaree Force on two incidents detected in the border area on May 13.

The first occurred at around 9am, when Thai troops spotted about 10 to 15 Cambodian soldiers, accompanied by two foreign nationals, moving close to a barbed-wire boundary line and recording video footage. Thai officers issued a verbal warning, but it was ignored. The officers then fired two warning shots in line with security measures, Winthai said.

He said the action was intended to prevent encroachment, deter any conduct that could breach the Joint Statement, and reduce tension that could affect border security.

A second incident was reported at around 6.40pm in the same area, when small-arms fire was detected from the Cambodian side along the Or Samed area. A total of 11 shots were heard.

Thai forces in the area continued to monitor the situation closely but did not return fire, as the shooting was assessed as a provocation aimed at checking the Thai deployment line. No further movement from the Cambodian side had been detected since the incident, the army said.

The Second Army Region later added that the gunfire was believed, based on an initial assessment, to have been carried out by Cambodian personnel who lacked discipline and fired their personal weapons intermittently.