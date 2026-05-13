Army orders troop adjustments to block border gaps into Thailand

Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat spoke on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) at Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6, after visiting Chong Sai Taku in Buriram province to monitor security operations along the border.

He also visited Apirak Butphet at his home in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province, after Apirak had gone to gather forest products and encountered a group of armed Cambodian soldiers entering the area.

General Chaiyapruek said he had inspected a gap in the area after receiving information from villagers that Cambodian soldiers may have used the route to enter covertly.

He had discussed force adjustments with units in the area to tighten control.

Relevant equipment involving sensor systems or drones would next be examined for use in area patrols and to improve protection for local people.

On whether the group found by villagers were Cambodian soldiers or illegal entrants, Gen Chaiyapruek acknowledged that they were Cambodian soldiers, as both villagers confirmed that the other side had been standing at close range.