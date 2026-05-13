Siranudh Scott’s allegation against brother sparks online debate

A family dispute involving Siranudh “Psi” Scott and his elder brother Sunit “Pi” Scott has drawn widespread online attention after the marine conservationist publicly accused his brother of sexually abusing him during childhood.
Siranudh, known for his marine conservation work, first raised the allegation in a Facebook post on May 9, when he uploaded an emotional video in which he spoke about past trauma and claimed he had been sexually abused by Sunit more than once.
On Wednesday (May 13), Siranudh posted an audio clip on his Facebook page, describing it as evidence of his brother’s alleged confession. He claimed the abuse happened repeatedly over several years, beginning when he was around 10 or 11 years old, and said the experience continued to affect him.
Sunit rejects allegation, says claim is untrue
Sunit later responded publicly through a video posted on the Facebook account “Mild Jiravechsoontornkul” on Tuesday (May 12), denying the allegation and insisting it had never happened.
He said the claim was “not true” and described it as deeply upsetting. Sunit said he had never intended to do anything of that nature to anyone, especially his own younger brother, adding that he was saddened that Siranudh believed he had done such a thing.
Sunit also addressed the audio clip, saying it related to past quarrels and childish teasing between siblings. He said he had apologised several times over the matter and had not expected the conversation to have been secretly recorded.
He said he decided to speak publicly because the issue had begun to affect his wife and because he needed to protect his dignity as a father and head of his family.
Sunit also responded to Siranudh’s claim that their mother had sued to reclaim a house. He said the legal action was taken because Siranudh had allegedly damaged property and allowed outsiders to enter the home, making family members feel unsafe.
According to Sunit, their mother exercised her legal rights to reclaim a shared family space.
The situation intensified after actress Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornkul, Sunit’s wife, posted what she described as important evidence on her Instagram account.
The post showed a land title deed that reportedly listed both brothers, Sunit and Siranudh, as parties to the agreement. The document was presented as an attempt to support the position of Sunit and their mother, but it also triggered fresh debate online.
Siranudh “Psi” Scott is the fourth-generation heir of the Bhirombhakdi family, which is linked to Singha Corporation. He is 28 years old and is of Thai-Scottish heritage. He is the son of Chiranuj Bhirombhakdi and her former Scottish husband.
Siranudh has one elder brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott. He is also a grandson of Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, chairman of Boon Rawd Brewery.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animation from the California Institute of the Arts in the United States and began working seriously on marine conservation at the age of 20 through Sea You Strong, a project he founded with his own funds to encourage southern coastal communities to collect rubbish from beaches.
Siranudh became known as “Thailand’s Aquaman” after swimming from Ao Nang to Koh Poda and back, covering nearly 30 kilometres in about six hours to express his commitment to protecting the sea.
Beyond his work in the water, Siranudh has also used art and creative media to tell stories about Thailand’s marine environment. His short film Merman, in which he played a merman, highlighted both the beauty of the sea and the problem of underwater waste, aiming to raise environmental awareness among younger audiences.
He was also appointed as an adviser to the director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.