Siranudh Scott’s allegation against brother sparks online debate

Sunit rejects allegation, says claim is untrue

Sunit later responded publicly through a video posted on the Facebook account “Mild Jiravechsoontornkul” on Tuesday (May 12), denying the allegation and insisting it had never happened.

He said the claim was “not true” and described it as deeply upsetting. Sunit said he had never intended to do anything of that nature to anyone, especially his own younger brother, adding that he was saddened that Siranudh believed he had done such a thing.

Sunit also addressed the audio clip, saying it related to past quarrels and childish teasing between siblings. He said he had apologised several times over the matter and had not expected the conversation to have been secretly recorded.

He said he decided to speak publicly because the issue had begun to affect his wife and because he needed to protect his dignity as a father and head of his family.

Sunit also responded to Siranudh’s claim that their mother had sued to reclaim a house. He said the legal action was taken because Siranudh had allegedly damaged property and allowed outsiders to enter the home, making family members feel unsafe.

According to Sunit, their mother exercised her legal rights to reclaim a shared family space.