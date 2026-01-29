End of the family feud: Dusit Thani's 3 heirs resolve dispute

The three heirs of Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui, namely Chanin Donavanik, Sinee Thienprasiddhi, and Sunong Salirathavibhaga, in their capacity as major shareholders of Chanut & Children Co, Ltd, have issued a joint statement on Thursday, January 29, regarding their differences in managing the Dusit Thani Plc.
The statement explained that the differing views were driven by a shared commitment from all parties to see the continued success and growth of the company, especially the Dusit Thani Hotel, which Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui established and nurtured with great love over more than 50 years.
The goal has always been for the business to grow steadily, with strength, benefiting shareholders, employees, customers, and patrons, while enhancing the reputation of the country and making the Thai people proud—goals aligned with Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui’s vision.
Chanin Donavanik, Sinee Thienprasiddhi, and Sunong Salirathavibhaga want to inform all parties concerned that they have now agreed to end the dispute. They will incorporate differing opinions and the good intentions of all parties involved in the further development of the business and the company’s future operations.
They thank everyone for their concern and well-wishes for both themselves and Dusit Thani Plc.