End of the family feud: Dusit Thani's 3 heirs resolve dispute

The statement explained that the differing views were driven by a shared commitment from all parties to see the continued success and growth of the company, especially the Dusit Thani Hotel, which Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui established and nurtured with great love over more than 50 years.

The goal has always been for the business to grow steadily, with strength, benefiting shareholders, employees, customers, and patrons, while enhancing the reputation of the country and making the Thai people proud—goals aligned with Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui’s vision.