Chinese arms suspect likely took excess medication before prison, Corrections says

The Corrections Department said on Wednesday that Mingchen Sun, a Chinese detainee in a firearms and explosives case, was suspected of having taken an excessive amount of regular medication before being admitted to Pattaya Special Prison, as he remained on a ventilator under round-the-clock security at an outside hospital.
Sun, 31, is a remand detainee facing charges related to firearms and explosives. He was taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after suffering an acute medical episode on May 11, shortly after entering the prison admission process. Earlier reports said he had fallen seriously ill about two hours after being admitted to prison and was later moved to the hospital’s ICU for close observation.
In its second statement on the case, the Corrections Department said doctors at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital had carried out medical checks to determine the cause of Sun’s condition.
Doctors initially assessed that the detainee may have taken an excessive amount of his regular medication before he was transferred to prison custody. The department said this assessment was supported by the timing of his symptoms, which occurred while he was still in the prison intake process.
The department also stressed that prisons strictly prohibit detainees from bringing any medication inside unless it has been checked and approved by a prison doctor or registered nurse.
As of May 12, Sun was conscious and able to follow medical instructions, but still required a ventilator and could not yet be removed from respiratory support, the department said.
Initial urine and drug tests found no narcotics. The hospital has sent blood samples for more detailed laboratory analysis, with official results expected by Friday or next week.
Pattaya Special Prison has raised security measures to the highest level while Sun receives treatment.
Correctional officers have been assigned to monitor him closely, while Bang Lamung police and a special operations unit from Provincial Police Region 2 have been deployed to maintain security around the hospital 24 hours a day.
The Corrections Department insisted that Sun’s custody and medical care were being handled in line with correctional standards, humanitarian principles and international practice.
The case has drawn national attention because police have linked Sun to a major weapons investigation involving suspected connections to scam networks operating in Cambodia.
Sun was arrested after a vehicle rollover accident in Chon Buri province, which later led investigators to a residence near Pattaya where a large cache of military-grade weapons and explosives was found, according to earlier reports. Police said digital evidence pointed to links between Sun and Cambodia-based scam syndicates, but added that investigators had found no indication of a planned attack in Thailand or any intention to target Thai citizens.