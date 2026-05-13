Chinese arms suspect likely took excess medication before prison, Corrections says

The Corrections Department said on Wednesday that Mingchen Sun, a Chinese detainee in a firearms and explosives case, was suspected of having taken an excessive amount of regular medication before being admitted to Pattaya Special Prison, as he remained on a ventilator under round-the-clock security at an outside hospital.

Sun, 31, is a remand detainee facing charges related to firearms and explosives. He was taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after suffering an acute medical episode on May 11, shortly after entering the prison admission process. Earlier reports said he had fallen seriously ill about two hours after being admitted to prison and was later moved to the hospital’s ICU for close observation.

Corrections points to pre-prison timeline

In its second statement on the case, the Corrections Department said doctors at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital had carried out medical checks to determine the cause of Sun’s condition.