Anutin rejects AI clip claim, urges Cambodia to release Thais

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed an audio clip claiming that Thailand is preparing to reopen border checkpoints with Cambodia, saying the clip was clearly generated by artificial intelligence.
Speaking at Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang, Bangkok, Anutin said the clip was not credible and insisted that he had never made such remarks.
“That was clearly AI. I do not speak that well. Do not believe it,” he said. “Why are the methods becoming more inappropriate every day? I do not understand. That clip cannot be trusted at all. I never said it. There will definitely be no reopening of the checkpoints.”
Anutin also addressed Thailand’s cancellation of MOU44, saying the decision was made by the Thai side and did not require approval from, or notification to, any other party.
He said he had already informed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during last week’s ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, where a meeting between the two leaders had been arranged.
Anutin said Hun Manet had acknowledged the move and expressed disappointment, describing that as Cambodia’s position. He added that the Cambodian leader had also raised the issue in his own statement at the summit.
According to Anutin, Cambodia has confirmed it will use the mechanism of compulsory conciliation, while Thailand’s position is to proceed under UNCLOS, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
He said no specific negotiation format had been set and added that Thailand was not troubled by the situation.
Asked about Thai nationals reportedly detained by Cambodian soldiers, Anutin said coordination was under way and described the matter as a separate issue.
He said similar incidents had occurred in the past when Cambodian civilians unintentionally crossed natural border routes or fishing areas into Thailand. In such cases, Thai authorities would investigate whether the individuals had entered for espionage or activities affecting national security. If no such intent was found, they would be returned.
Anutin said he hoped the same approach would apply if the Thai nationals had not violated Cambodian law.
“This should not become an issue for Cambodia if our people did not break their law,” he said, adding that matters that could be discussed should continue to be handled through communication.
He stressed that ordinary people were not involved in the dispute, which he described as a disagreement between the two governments, not between citizens.
On plans to build a fence along the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin said the question should be directed to the military, as the armed forces had already received, allocated and set the necessary budget.
He said the government had approved the funding, while details on construction procedures, contract signing and design should be sought from the military or security agencies responsible for each area.
Some sections fall under the Royal Thai Army, while others are under the Royal Thai Navy or the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, he said.