Anutin rejects AI clip claim, urges Cambodia to release Thais

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed an audio clip claiming that Thailand is preparing to reopen border checkpoints with Cambodia, saying the clip was clearly generated by artificial intelligence.



Speaking at Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang, Bangkok, Anutin said the clip was not credible and insisted that he had never made such remarks.

“That was clearly AI. I do not speak that well. Do not believe it,” he said. “Why are the methods becoming more inappropriate every day? I do not understand. That clip cannot be trusted at all. I never said it. There will definitely be no reopening of the checkpoints.”

Thailand says MOU44 cancellation is its own decision

Anutin also addressed Thailand’s cancellation of MOU44, saying the decision was made by the Thai side and did not require approval from, or notification to, any other party.

He said he had already informed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during last week’s ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, where a meeting between the two leaders had been arranged.

Anutin said Hun Manet had acknowledged the move and expressed disappointment, describing that as Cambodia’s position. He added that the Cambodian leader had also raised the issue in his own statement at the summit.

According to Anutin, Cambodia has confirmed it will use the mechanism of compulsory conciliation, while Thailand’s position is to proceed under UNCLOS, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He said no specific negotiation format had been set and added that Thailand was not troubled by the situation.