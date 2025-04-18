Siranudh \'Psi\' Scott resigns after exposing corruption and environmental violations

Shortly before his resignation, Psi posted a now-viral video documenting a confrontation with a foreign tourist who directed a racial slur at him on a boat.

The tourist’s vessel had broken down and during the encounter, the man reportedly said “ni hao” in a mocking tone, which Psi identified as a racist gesture.

Psi ordered the boat to return to shore and explained to the passenger why such behaviour—especially in a host country—is unacceptable.

He posted the video on Instagram to raise awareness and support for Thai officials facing discrimination, stating: “Just because someone visits our country doesn’t give them the right to disrespect us.” His post drew support from both Thai and international communities, including public figures like DJ Matoom, who recounted similar racist experiences abroad and praised Psi for standing up against such behaviour.

Psi is the great-grandson of the founder of Singha Corporation and the son of Jiranuch Bhirombhakdi and her former Scottish husband. He graduated with a degree in Animation from the California Institute of the Arts in the U.S. and was appointed as an advisor to the department on January 2, 2024.

Psi has been passionate about marine conservation since age 20. He founded the “Sea You Strong” project using personal funds to engage local communities in beach clean-ups across Southern Thailand. In 2022, he gained recognition as the “Thai Aquaman” after swimming nearly 30 kilometres solo between Ao Nang Beach and Poda Island to raise awareness for ocean preservation.

He also created a short film titled Merman, where he portrayed a merman to highlight the beauty of Thailand’s marine ecosystems and the threats they face from pollution.

Throughout his time as an advisor, Psi used both on-the-ground efforts and social media advocacy to draw attention to pressing marine issues. He also addressed broader concerns about the poor pay and lack of life insurance for park officers and temporary workers, who risk their lives in the line of duty.

In a heartfelt message, Psi wrote: “Beyond the position I held is the love I have for the ocean. I chose to sacrifice my job to speak the truth about the marine crisis in the South. I thank everyone for the experiences and continue to support all park officials. I’ll keep moving forward.”