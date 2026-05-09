Military clarifies misunderstanding over Cambodian soldiers' alleged border incident

On May 8, 2026, a Facebook post under the name "Cha Non" claimed that a group of approximately 10 soldiers, fully equipped with military gear, had been found in the Dong Pa forest area in Ban Kruat District, Buriram province. The post suggested the soldiers fired warning shots at local villagers who had entered the area to collect wild mushrooms, creating panic among the locals.
The post was later updated twice, stating that the poster’s father and a friend, who were reportedly involved, were confirmed safe. However, their motorcycles had been left behind at the scene. The Military Task Force under the 2nd Army Area (2nd Army) quickly responded, assigning officials to verify the situation.
Initial investigations by the military and local authorities revealed that the villagers, who had entered the forest of Chanthop Phet Subdistrict in search of wild mushrooms, heard gunshots while riding their motorcycles. They believed the shots had been fired by soldiers, presumed to be Cambodian forces, in a bid to prevent them from entering further. Fearful, the villagers abandoned their motorcycles and fled the area.
However, upon further clarification, it was found that the soldiers were not Cambodian, but rather another group of Thai villagers who spoke the Cambodian language. The misunderstanding was due to the language spoken by the group of foragers, which is common in the area, where both Thai and Cambodian languages are used. The villagers mistakenly believed the group to be Cambodian soldiers, which led to the confusion.
The Thai military spokesperson, Major General Winthai Suwaree, confirmed that no shots were fired at the villagers and that the incident was a result of miscommunication. The military also urged the public to verify information before sharing it, to avoid unnecessary panic.
The Thai military and local officials have since worked together to retrieve the abandoned motorcycles and continue their border patrols. The area, known for its history of illegal border activities such as drug trafficking and unlawful crossings, has seen increased efforts to secure the region.
The authorities have assured the public that they are taking measures to strengthen border security and prevent similar misunderstandings in the future, while ensuring the safety of residents along the border.