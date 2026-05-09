Military clarifies misunderstanding over Cambodian soldiers' alleged border incident

On May 8, 2026, a Facebook post under the name "Cha Non" claimed that a group of approximately 10 soldiers, fully equipped with military gear, had been found in the Dong Pa forest area in Ban Kruat District, Buriram province. The post suggested the soldiers fired warning shots at local villagers who had entered the area to collect wild mushrooms, creating panic among the locals.

The post was later updated twice, stating that the poster’s father and a friend, who were reportedly involved, were confirmed safe. However, their motorcycles had been left behind at the scene. The Military Task Force under the 2nd Army Area (2nd Army) quickly responded, assigning officials to verify the situation.

Initial investigations by the military and local authorities revealed that the villagers, who had entered the forest of Chanthop Phet Subdistrict in search of wild mushrooms, heard gunshots while riding their motorcycles. They believed the shots had been fired by soldiers, presumed to be Cambodian forces, in a bid to prevent them from entering further. Fearful, the villagers abandoned their motorcycles and fled the area.