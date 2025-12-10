Thailand rejects tariff pressure in push to end Cambodia border conflict: Sihasak

Trump has yet to comment publicly on the renewed clashes, but a US administration official said on Monday the president remained committed to seeing the violence brought to an end and expected both sides to honour their commitments under the truce.

Sihasak said the current climate was not suitable for outside mediation, arguing that Cambodia must first show genuine intent to end the conflict.

“If the other side truly wants to stop this, Thailand is ready to hear what they propose,” he said. “What Cambodia can do is halt its actions and clearly state that it is prepared for talks.”

Phnom Penh maintains that it is abiding by the October accord and accuses Thailand of aggression. Former prime minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday that Cambodian forces had waited 24 hours to observe the truce before launching overnight counter-attacks.

Sihasak warned that the situation could deteriorate further if Cambodia failed to step back, noting that Thailand had already deployed superior firepower, including fighter jets, in cross-border strikes. “There are two paths,” he said. “One is to ease tensions and work towards peace; the other is to continue down a road of confrontation and further loss.”

Bangkok has repeatedly accused Cambodia of breaching the ceasefire, particularly through the alleged laying of fresh landmines along the frontier. Thailand withdrew from the pact last month after a blast that severely injured one of its soldiers.

According to Thai officials, seven soldiers have now been seriously wounded by mines they claim were newly planted – an accusation Cambodia rejects.

Expert analysis of material supplied by the Thai military suggested that some of the devices discovered on the border were likely recently laid, Reuters reported in October.

Sihasak said any future ceasefire proposal from Cambodia would first have to be assessed by the Thai armed forces, which announced on Monday that it aims to disable Cambodia’s military capability. “Our position is to defend ourselves and to take whatever steps are necessary to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.