Ta Kwai Temple suffers heavy damage in Thai–Cambodian border fighting

The Army Military Force page posted the latest photos on Wednesday (December 9) at 9.10pm of Ta Kwai Temple showing the ancient site badly damaged after fierce clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops.
Ta Kwai Temple in Surin province has been occupied by Cambodian forces since the five-day war at the end of July, when it was turned into a military position and ringed with landmines.
During the second round of fighting on Monday (December 8), Thai forces used drones to destroy the cable system leading up to the sanctuary in a bid to cut Cambodian troop and weapons supplies.
According to a situation report from the 2nd Army Area on Tuesday (December 9), Ta Kwai Temple was among the locations targeted by BM-21 rocket barrages from the Cambodian side from the early hours of the morning, as they tried to repel Thai efforts to retake the area.
Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Thai troops are continuing to push back Cambodian forces around Ta Kwai Temple and to secure the surrounding area.
He added that Cambodian troops have been using heavy supporting fire against the sanctuary and its vicinity, leaving several Thai soldiers wounded and causing extensive damage to the site and nearby terrain.
Given Cambodia’s track record of distorting information, he said Thailand expects Phnom Penh to try to claim that the destruction was caused by Thai operations, even though the damage was the result of Cambodian fire.