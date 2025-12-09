Second Army says over 5,000 BM-21 rockets fired at Thai positions; 4 Thai soldiers killed, 61 Cambodian troops reported dead

The Second Army Area Operations Centre has summarised the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border on December 9. Between 09.00 and 17.00 hrs, Cambodian troops launched heavy attacks against Thai forces, with the fighting spreading and intensifying.

Cambodian forces reportedly used BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers approximately 125 times, firing around 5,000 rockets, as well as deploying kamikaze drones/FPV drones in 33 locations, targeting Thai bases and strongpoints across multiple sectors.

The main areas under attack included Chong An Ma and Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, Thiang Ta Mok in Si Sa Ket, and Chong Khana – Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin. Thai forces responded with proportionate weapons fire.

The situation remains active along the entire line of deployment. As a result of the intense clashes over recent days, Thailand has lost four brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation, while 68 Thai soldiers have been wounded. Cambodian forces are reported to have suffered 61 fatalities, with the number of wounded still being assessed.

The Second Army Area stated that it will continue to implement all necessary measures to ensure security and to defend Thailand’s sovereignty with full strength.