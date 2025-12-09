First Army Area reports destruction of casino building across Sa Kaeo border

The First Army Area on Tuesday reported that its Burapha Taskforce had successfully destroyed a casino building across the border from Sa Kaeo after finding it was being used as a base for firing projectile weapons into Thailand.

The First Army Area announced the destruction of the casino building in a Facebook post at 12.32pm and attached a video clip showing the structure being hit by an artillery round fired from a tank.

The casino building was located near the border opposite a temporary trade checkpoint at Ban Ta Phraya village in Ta Phraya district of Sa Kaeo, the First Army Area said.

