First Army Area reports destruction of casino building across Sa Kaeo border

The First Army Area on Tuesday reported that its Burapha Taskforce had successfully destroyed a casino building across the border from Sa Kaeo after finding it was being used as a base for firing projectile weapons into Thailand.
The First Army Area announced the destruction of the casino building in a Facebook post at 12.32pm and attached a video clip showing the structure being hit by an artillery round fired from a tank.
The casino building was located near the border opposite a temporary trade checkpoint at Ban Ta Phraya village in Ta Phraya district of Sa Kaeo, the First Army Area said.
The Burapha Taskforce took action after discovering that Cambodian troops were firing projectile weapons and machine guns from the building. The First Army Area added that the structure was being used as a weapons depot by Cambodian forces to launch attacks against Thailand.
Meanwhile, a well-informed source from the Second Army Area said Cambodian troops had used Prasat Ta Kwai as a position to continually launch BM-21 rockets and artillery shells into Thailand.
The source said the heavy bombardment by Cambodian troops left the Thai side with no choice but to open fire on the Cambodian base at the historic site at 10.30am.