Army chief of staff gives support to wounded troops

Gen Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, visited Hospital Sappasitthiprasong at Ubon Ratchathani province on Tuesday (December 9) to deliver financial assistance and morale support to soldiers wounded in recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.

He wished them a speedy recovery and listened as they recounted the fighting on the front line.

One member of a special operations unit told the general he had been shot by Cambodian troops from a distance of just five metres while taking cover behind rocks.

At the time, he was using a Bangalore torpedo to breach and destroy a minefield.

Despite his injuries from shrapnel and small-arms fire, he said that once he had recovered, he was ready to return to the battlefield.

Chaiyapruek told the wounded that their comrades were currently pressing ahead with operations to retake and secure various areas along the border.

“Do not worry. We will take back every inch of Thai territory,” he said, adding that Cambodian forces had increased their use of drones in the area.

He praised the injured soldiers, saying what they had done was “truly for the nation”, and pledged that the army would seize back all remaining objectives now down to four key targets with their comrades on the ground “finishing the job”.